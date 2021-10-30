Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 99.82%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. 576,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,880. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

