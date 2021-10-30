Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $21.85 on Friday, hitting $177.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.42.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.