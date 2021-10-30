Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.08.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $295.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $183.03 and a one year high of $304.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

