Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. 3,005,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,499. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $85,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

