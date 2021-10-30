Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $72.22 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $1,861,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.8% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 25,837 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

