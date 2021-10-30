monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Analysts at Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY opened at $371.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.68. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.