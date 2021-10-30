Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MONDY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of Mondi stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mondi has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $59.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.