Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $551.50.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $525.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.08, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,069,351.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after buying an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.