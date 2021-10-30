Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Biogen worth $243,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Biogen by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.06.

BIIB stock opened at $266.68 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

