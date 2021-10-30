Morgan Stanley Buys 2,560,788 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.24% of Kellogg worth $271,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Kellogg by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

