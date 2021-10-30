Morgan Stanley Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $66.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.59.

Shares of QSR opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

