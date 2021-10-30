Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 74.3% in October

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the September 30th total of 504,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 62.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EDD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 231,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,740. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

