Morgan Stanley Has $263.75 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CME Group were worth $263,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.80 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

