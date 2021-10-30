Morgan Stanley Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $226.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $226.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $159.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.33 and its 200 day moving average is $172.98.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

