Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEMTF stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.