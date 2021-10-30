Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

