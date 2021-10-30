Morgan Stanley Sells 208,768 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,089,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 208,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Corning were worth $249,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.57 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

