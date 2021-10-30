Morgan Stanley Trims Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price to $66.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 804,699 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 190,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

