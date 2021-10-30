Morgan Stanley Trims Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Target Price to $448.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $451.00 to $448.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $421.59.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $335.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.