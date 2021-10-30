Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRG.UN. Laurentian boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$719.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.99.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.