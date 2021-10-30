M&T Bank Corp Acquires 756 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $55,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

