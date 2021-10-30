M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,464,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 423,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,499,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ST opened at $55.10 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.