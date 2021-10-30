M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.