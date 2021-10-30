M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,783 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,067,000 after acquiring an additional 341,752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 518,337 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NYSE:HP opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.