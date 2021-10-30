Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 263.3% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,417. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on MURGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

