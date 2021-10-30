Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Murphy Oil worth $48,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

