Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

Shares of MUSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.42. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $119.36 and a 1-year high of $179.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

