MyWish (WISH) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $12,700.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00230670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00098693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

