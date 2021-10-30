Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,155,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,025 shares of company stock worth $1,947,206. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $209.87 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

