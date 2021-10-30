Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.07

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and traded as high as $34.90. Naspers shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 56,543 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Naspers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

