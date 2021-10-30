Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get Natera alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.46.

NTRA stock opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Equities analysts predict that Natera will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,954,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.