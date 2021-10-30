Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 205.8% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHMD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 4,374,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,241,250. Nate’s Food has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Nate's Food Company Profile
