National Bankshares Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.09 and a 1-year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 EPS for the current year.

