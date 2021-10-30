National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. National Instruments updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.610 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.47-0.61 EPS.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 265.45 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

