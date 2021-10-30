Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Up 315.4% in October

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 315.4% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $69,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,792 shares in the company, valued at $137,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock worth $135,211. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,779,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 112,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $11.37 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

