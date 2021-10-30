Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

