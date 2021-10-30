Navcoin Price Hits $0.42 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Navcoin has a market cap of $30.07 million and approximately $494,196.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003456 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00016566 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,036,101 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.