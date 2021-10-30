Nayda Rivera Sells 10,034 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.34. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after buying an additional 150,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after buying an additional 120,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after buying an additional 429,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

