NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 93,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

