Needham & Company LLC Cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $45.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.