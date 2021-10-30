Needham & Company LLC Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $220.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.50.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $185.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $189.70.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

