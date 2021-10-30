Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.25 ($92.06).

ETR NEM opened at €99.20 ($116.71) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €105.05 ($123.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 92.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.96.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

