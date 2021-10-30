NeoWorld Cash Price Reaches $0.0000 (NASH)

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $464,423.77 and $6,630.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00247047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00097331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

NeoWorld Cash Coin Trading

