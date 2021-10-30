Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

NEPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NEPH opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom Gwydir purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,276.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $65,295. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nephros by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros in the first quarter worth $123,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

