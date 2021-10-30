NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.38, but opened at $27.87. NETGEAR shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 15,456 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,854 shares of company stock worth $2,678,496 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

NETGEAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.