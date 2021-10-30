Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $196,000 in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Umpqua by 29.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Umpqua by 23.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 249,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Umpqua by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,274,000 after purchasing an additional 669,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

