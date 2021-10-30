Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,800 Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAH. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 75.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

NYSE SEAH opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.