Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $59.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.