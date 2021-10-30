Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 353.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $3,598,666. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRAI stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $810.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

