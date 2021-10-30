Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $13.16 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

