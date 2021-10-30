Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $13.16 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.57.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
